India cannot suspend Indus Waters Treaty unilaterally, say experts

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - As India suspended Indus Waters Treaty following Pahalgam attack, experts said New Delhi could not suspend or terminate the treaty brokered by the World Bank in 1960.

Former diplomats said: “India cannot immediately stop Pakistan's water.”

It was further pointed out bilateral trade between the two countries had already been suspended, therefore, the closing of the Wagah-Attari border does not matter much.

Talking about the treaty, it merits mention that IWT could only be terminated or suspended once the both countries agreed.

Hence, this agreement does not specify any condition which mentions that any country can take unilateral step to suspend the IWT.

If India stops the flow of water, it would set a very bad precedent: it will violate international law as well set a terrible example for other aggressors to follow.

Any country which is upper riparian (India) cannot stop water for lower riparian (Pakistan) according to the set International laws.

The IWT was formulated in 1960. It clearly ruled out any step by any party to pull out of the agreement.