Pakistan to convene NSC meeting tomorrow to respond to Indian steps

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said this in a statement

Published On: Wed, 23 Apr 2025 22:01:01 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - A high-profile session of National Security Committee (NSC) would be convened tomorrow to deliberate on the suitable response to the action taken by India following the Pahalgam attack, an area in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said this in a statement.

"A session of the National Security Committee will be held under the chair of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif," said Asif in a statement, adding that decisions will be taken to give "an appropriate response to the Indian steps".

In another statement today, defence minister said Pakistan condemns terrorism wherever it occurs in the world.

"India's allegation against Pakistan for the Pahalgam incident is inappropriate," said Asif while speaking to a private news channel. He added that Pakistan is the most affected country by terrorism and has been facing the menace for decades.

He questioned how Pakistan could promote terrorism, being a victim of the threat itself.

"There should be no ambiguity that we strongly condemn terrorism," the defence czar said; however, he added that a "false flag operation" could not be ruled out.