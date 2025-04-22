SBC warns nationwide rail blocked if canal project not rolled back

Bar plans to bring railway traffic to a halt

SUKKUR (Dunya News) - Sindh Bar Council (SBC) warned of nationwide rail blockade if canal project not rolled back which he termed was controversial.

The Sindh Bar Council Tuesday announced its protest campaign against the controversial canals project, declaring plans to bring railway traffic to a halt after April 25 if the scheme is not withdrawn.

Speaking to the media in Sukkur, Vice Chairman of the Sindh Bar Council, Shafqat Rahim Rajput, said that if the authorities failed to reverse the decision on the disputed canals, the protest movement would be broadened further.

Rajput warned that sit-ins would be staged not only along the national highways but also on railway tracks across Sindh starting April 25. He urged citizens to avoid train travel after that date to prevent inconvenience.

He said demonstrations have already taken place at different places in the province. "The River Indus is the lifeline of our province. We cannot allow any compromise on our water rights. This canal project is nothing less than an attempt to deprive Sindh of its due share,” he remarked.

He reiterated that the people of Sindh would not remain silent in the face of what he termed an "assault on the province’s rights."