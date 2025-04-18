Bilawal threatens to quit govt over canals project

He was addressing a large public gathering in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari threatened to quit the government over the ‘controversial’ canals project.

He was addressing a large public gathering in Hyderabad on Friday.

“The people of Sindh once again proved that they are standing firmly with the PPP,” Bilawal said while congratulating the party workers on winning the by-election of Umerkot.

He said that both the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) tried to defeat the PPP in the by-election but the final result was a humiliation for them.

“The voters sent a loud message to Islamabad that they are with Benazir Bhutto and President Asif Ali Zardari,” said the PPP chairman.

He added that the election victory stated that the people of Sindh have rejected the canals project.

He criticized the federal government while calling the officials of Islamabad ‘blind and deaf’.

He revealed that two canals were approved by the PTI founder and then his government was ousted with the support of PPP.

Bilawal warned that unfair water distribution can be a danger for the federation itself.

The PPP chairman said that he made Shehbaz Sharif prime minister two times.

The rally was also addressed by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and other party leaders.