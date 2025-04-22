Heatwave grips Pakistan as NDMA issues high temperature alert until April 27

Updated On: Tue, 22 Apr 2025 11:54:33 PKT

LAHORE/KARACHI (Dunya News) - As the sun blazes across Pakistan, the country is experiencing a surge in temperatures with hot and dry weather expected in most regions in the coming days.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), isolated rainfall is likely in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while the rest of the country will remain dry.

Karachi is enduring the third day of a heatwave, with the mercury expected to soar up to 41°C today (Tuesday). The heatwave is predicted to persist in the port city until April 23. Yesterday, Karachi recorded a high of 40.7°C, while today’s minimum temperature was 24°C, currently standing at 28°C.

Meanwhile, Lahore is also experiencing rising temperatures as summer intensifies. The minimum temperature is 24°C, with a maximum of 38°C expected. The current temperature in Lahore is 29°C, with humidity levels reaching 36%, and no forecast for rain in the near future.

The PMD also predicted dusty winds and hot weather for much of Balochistan, while light rain may fall at different spots in northern regions.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued a heatwave alert across the country, warning of extreme temperatures from today until April 27, urging citizens to take precautions and stay hydrated.