Won't steal a single drop from Sindh's water, says Rana Sanaullah

Says PPP is ready for dialogue, and the PM will define the procedure

LAHORE (Dunya News) – A day after holding back to back calls with Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon to resolve the issue surrounding construction of canals on the Indus river, Prime Minister’s Adviser on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah, has said that there is no intention on their part to steal even a single drop of water belonging to Sindh.

Speaking in a private TV program, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Sanaullah stated that the Sindh government was willing to hold talks, and the matter had been brought to the premier’s attention, assuring that PM Shehbaz Sharif will make an appropriate decision regarding the issue.

He further said that what Bilawal Bhutto said during the public rally was in the heat of the moment. Many things are said in such passionate speeches, and there is no need to react strongly to what Bilawal said. Statements should remain within a certain boundary, and mutual respect must be maintained.

“The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) is ready for dialogue, and the PM will define the procedure,” he added.

Commenting on the difficulties faced by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and former premier Imran Khan’s family in meeting the former in jail, the adviser said that the PTI should work on improving its own affairs and cooperate with prison staff, adding when they go to jail, they create an unbearable atmosphere.

Only those people whose names are on the approved list should visit; why do others go along?

He emphasised that both sides need to work on improving matters, saying the PTI founder should be allowed to meet his sisters.

