PM Shehbaz to leave for Turkiye today

During the visit, he will hold extensive discussions with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will leave for Ankara, Turkiye today (Tuesday). During the visit, he will hold extensive discussions with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on bilateral relations and recent developments in the region and beyond.

As long-standing allies and strategic partners, Pakistan and Turkiye maintain a tradition of regular high-level exchanges, reflecting the exceptional bonds of brotherhood between the two nations.

The two countries also have institutionalised leadership-level mechanism in the form of High Level Strategic Cooperation Council for cooperation and coordination on various issues of mutual interest.

The 7th session of this Council was held in Islamabad in February this year and was co-chaired by President Erdogan and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The upcoming meeting represents a continuation of this robust dialogue and underscores the shared commitment to further elevate the multifaceted partnership between Pakistan and Turkiye.

