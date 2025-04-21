PM Shehbaz to embark on two-day visit to Turkiye tomorrow

Shehbaz Sharif is scheduled to meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is all set to depart for Turkiye tomorrow (Tuesday) on a two-day official visit.

According to sources, key federal ministers will also accompany the prime minister during the visit.

During the visit, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is scheduled to meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Prime Minister will also hold several high-level meetings during the visit.

Discussions during the meetings are expected to focus on bilateral relations, as well as regional and global issues of mutual interest between Pakistan and Turkiye.

Earlier in the month, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Antalya, where First Lady Emine Erdogan was also present.

President Erdogan warmly welcomed Maryam Nawaz and thanked her for attending the Diplomacy Forum conference.

During the meeting, he inquired after the health of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, extended his best wishes, and expressed hope to meet him soon.

Maryam Nawaz conveyed Nawaz Sharif’s message of goodwill to the Turkish president and thanked him for the invitation to visit Turkiye.