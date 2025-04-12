Maryam Nawaz meets Turkish President Erdogan in Antalya

ANTALYA (Dunya News) - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Antalya, where First Lady Emine Erdogan was also present.

President Erdogan warmly welcomed Maryam Nawaz and thanked her for attending the Diplomacy Forum conference.

During the meeting, he inquired after the health of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, extended his best wishes, and expressed hope to meet him soon.

Maryam Nawaz conveyed Nawaz Sharif’s message of goodwill to the Turkish president and thanked him for the invitation to visit Türkiye.

Maryam Nawaz is scheduled to address the Diplomacy Forum 2025 today (Saturday). She will highlight her government’s initiatives to promote education in Punjab and share insights on her party’s vision.

The theme of the forum is "Reclaiming Diplomacy in a Fragmented World".