KP increases religious seminaries' grant to Rs100m

Government is giving special attention to seminaries alongside mainstream schools: Barrister Saif

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government approved a significant increase in funding for the seminaries, raising the annual grant from Rs30 million to Rs100 million.

The decision was made in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

Briefing the media, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Information Barrister Saif said the government views students of religious seminaries as a valuable national asset. He stressed the importance of integrating religious and contemporary education, describing it as a pressing need.

He further stated that under the current provincial leadership, efforts are being made to promote a balanced educational framework that embraces both traditional Islamic learning and modern subjects.

“The government is giving special attention to seminaries alongside mainstream schools,” he noted, adding that the aim is to equip students with both spiritual guidance and skills relevant to the modern world.