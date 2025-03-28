CM Gandapur urges President Zardari to allocate NFC share for tribal districts

Fri, 28 Mar 2025 22:55:57 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has written a letter to President Asif Ali Zardari on the topic of convening the 10th NFC meeting.

Gandapur mentioned in his letter that as a result of the 25th Constitutional Amendment, the former tribal districts were merged with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The merger of those districts increased the population of the province by 5.7 million people. However, he complained that so far no share has been received in the NFC award for such a large populace.

The text wrote that although the domains of district administration and the judiciary have been extended to these areas, the development process in these areas has been affected due to not getting a share in the NFC.

It was added in the letter that despite the 25th amendment, the share of the erstwhile tribal areas under the NFC has been given to the federal government instead of the provincial government.



The letter also raised the point that this process was against the spirit of the federation and Article 160 of the Constitution.

The continuous application of the seventh NFC award without necessary adjustments after the 25th amendment is a violation of the promises made to the tribal districts and the provincial government.