PIA's Lahore-Baku flight another leap toward glory

Pakistan Pakistan PIA's Lahore-Baku flight another leap toward glory

PIA has resumed the direct flights to Baku as part of its ongoing efforts to expand connectivity

Topline Cake was cut on board and travellers were offered gifts and mobile phones through draw to make it a memorable occasion

Airline will operate two weekly flights on the route, departing every Sunday and Wednesday

PIA's first flight from recently built Gwadar International Airport flew to Muscat on Jan 25, 2025

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 21 Apr 2025 14:23:34 PKT

LAHORE / BAKU (Dunya News) – The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) continues its journey to regain glory as its first direct flight to Baku, capital of Azerbaijan, after a hiatus of two years received a warm welcome at the foreign airport.

A statement issued by PIA spokesperson Abdullah Hafeez Khan said Ambassador Qasim Mohyuddin, Airport Director Taimoor Hassan and Transport Minister Rushd Nabi welcomed PIA’s inaugural flight and greeted the passengers and the crew.

A cake was cut on board and the travellers were offered gifts and mobile phones through draw to make it a memorable occasion. The flight PK-159 later took off for return journey.

The PIA has resumed the direct flights to Baku as part of its ongoing efforts to expand international connectivity and boost tourism.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday hailed the resumption of direct PIA flights between Lahore and Baku and called it a significant milestone for tourism and regional connectivity between both countries.

“I warmly welcome the resumption of PIA’s direct flights between Lahore and Baku after a hiatus of two years - a significant milestone for tourism and regional connectivity between our brotherly countries,” the prime minister wrote on his X timeline.



He said the inaugural flight, captained by Shahida Ismail, was also a proud reminder that Pakistani women continued to excel in all fields, including aviation.

Read more: PIA aims to expand fleet to improve flight operations

Earlier, the prime minister declared the recent financial achievement of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) a “major turnaround” after decades of losses.

“Another good news! Alhamdolilah! PIA set to post its first profit in 20 years, a major turnaround after decades of losses. The skies ahead look brighter, Inshallah!” the prime minister wrote on his X timeline.

LEAP TOWARD GLORY

Earlier, a special ceremony was held at the international departure lounge of Allama Iqbal International Airport to celebrate flight’s takeoff.

Addressing the launching ceremony in Lahore, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said “we are witnessing the positive results of diplomatic efforts recently made by the government.

“The economy is on path of development and progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif,” said the minister.

The event also featured a cake-cutting ceremony and was attended by Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Azerbaijan’s Ambassador Khazar Farhadov, Defence Secretary retired Maj Gen Aamir Ashfaq Kayani and others.

According to the PIA management, Baku is referred to as “Europe of Asia” and known for its architecture, heritage and cuisine.

The PIA announced launch of direct flights from Lahore to Baku (Azerbaijan) from April 20. It said the airline would operate two weekly flights on the new route, departing every Sunday and Wednesday.

“The airline is committed to making this new connection commercially viable while also promoting bilateral tourism and trade relations between Pakistan and Azerbaijan,” a statement said.

GWADAR SKIES COME ALIVE

The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) had finally something to cheer about as its first flight from the recently built Gwadar International Airport flew to Muscat on Jan 25 (Friday).

The inaugural flight (PK-197) having 39 passengers on board took off for Muscat days after a PIA flight landed at the airport which marked the launch of operation at the facility.

On Jan 20 last, the first PIA flight landed at the airport. The flight PK-503 departed at 9:50am from Karachi and landed at 11:15am in Gwadar.

The inaugural flight received water-cannon salute on its arrival.

RESUMPTION OF EUROPE FLIGHTS

Back on Jan 10, the PIA had a moment of pride when its ‘big bird’ sailed in the skies for the first direct flight to a European country after a hiatus of more than four years.

The PIA flight PK-749 took off for Paris with its near optimum passenger capacity. It carried more than 300 passengers on the momentous journey.

Federal Aviation Minister Khawaja Asif, accompanied by French Embassy staff, cut the ribbon to mark the celebratory event at the Islamabad airport.

Earlier, there was quite a buzz at the New Islamabad International Airport from where PIA’s first flight to Europe after resumption of route took off.

Recently, a meeting of the UK Air Safety Committee was held to evaluate the five-year ban on Pakistan’s national and other airlines.

The ban was imposed in July 2020 by the UK and European aviation authorities following the revelation of the fake pilot licence scandal.

Pakistani authorities expressed optimism that the restrictions would be lifted anytime, paving the way for the PIA to resume operations.

