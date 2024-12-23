PIA aims to expand fleet to improve flight operations

The 11th Airbus 320 AP-BOM has been inducted into the operational fleet with new engines

Mon, 23 Dec 2024 01:52:53 PKT

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is aiming to expand its fleet to improve flight operations, the national flag carrier said on Sunday, following the addition of another Airbus 320.

PIA has 23 percent of Pakistan’s domestic aviation market, but its 34-plane fleet has failed to compete with carriers internationally.

The Pakistani airline has been facing a lack of direct flights, despite having agreements with 87 countries and key landing slots.

“The 11th Airbus 320 AP-BOM has been inducted into the operational fleet with new engines. The aircraft was rolled out from the hangar with new paint and cabin decoration,” PIA said in a statement.

“PIA’s operational fleet will also include long-grounded Boeing 777 and ATR aircraft in the next few days.”

The fleet revival will greatly improve the expansion of PIA’s network and product quality, according to the statement. From this week, PIA has also introduced an in-flight Internet system in domestic flights, which is gaining popularity among passengers.

The airline said strict adherence to flight schedules, providing safe and high-quality products to passengers was its top priority.

“PIA’s flight schedule has achieved 90 percent regularity,” PIA Chief Executive Officer Khurram Mushtaq said. “Measures for operational fleet expansion and product improvement are part of our commitment.”

Earlier this month, PIA said it would resume flights to Europe in January, starting with Paris, after the EU aviation regulator lifted a ban on the national flag carrier.

PIA’s authorization to operate in the EU was suspended in June 2020 over concerns about the ability of Pakistani authorities and its Civil Aviation Authority to ensure compliance with international aviation standards.

The ban cost the loss-making airline 40 billion rupees ($144 million) annually in revenue. Pakistan’s attempts to privatize PIA fell flat this year, when it received only a single offer, well below its asking price.