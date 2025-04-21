One killed in road accident in Karachi

KARACHI (Dunya News) – A youngster was killed and another was critically wounded in a road accident in Karachi on late Sunday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred near Nasir Jump area of Korangi where an unidentified vehicle hit a motorcycle, killing a youth on the spot and injuring another.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to hospital. According to rescue sources, the deceased was identified as 17-year-old Fahad.

