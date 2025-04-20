'PPP calls for local govt elections in meeting with PML-N'

Hassan Murtaza said two sides agreed to work together to resolve issues

Hassan Murtaza said two sides agreed to work together to resolve issues

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan Peoples Party leader Hassan Murtaza said on Sunday that the PPP has demanded local government elections.

His talk with the media followed after a coordination committee of the ruling PML-N and PPP was held at the Governor’s House in Lahore.

During the high-profile session, Murtaza said the two sides agreed to work together to resolve all issues including those related to agriculture, through talks.

He highlighted that the farmers growing sugarcanes have not been given their dues. He said the PPP also urged the government to hold local government elections.

Further, he said PPP has reservations about the local government bill, in the basic democratic spirit was missing while pointing out more reservations about governance, especially political victimization of people.

Meanwhile, Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan said the Indus River System Authority (IRSA) was a suitable channel to solve water-related issues.

Khan added that he said there is a unanimous formula of water distribution and Punjab and Sindh would use the water of their own share.

