Khaqan Abbasi says establishment part of democracy

Pakistan Pakistan Khaqan Abbasi says establishment part of democracy

Says political stability vital for economic prosperity

Follow on Published On: Sun, 20 Apr 2025 02:03:52 PKT

ATTOCK (Dunya News) - The role of establishment is in accordance with the Constitution. It is the part of the country, government and democracy, said Awam Pakistan Party (APP) chief Shahid Khaqan Abbasi here on Saturday.

Talking to Dunya News, the former prime minister said whatever the incumbent government was doing was actually being done by PTI founder, and the way through which the present government came to power was also the path of PTI with the help of which it got the rule.

Highlighting the significance of political stability for economic development, the APP chief said the country could not make progress economically without political harmony.

“Political chaos and unrest always impede economic development. If there is no rule of law, no job opportunities for youngsters. Minus-one or Minus-two formula will not work. Such formulas always harmed the country. The PML-N government has failed to deliver, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said.

“The world is making progress by leaps and bounds. Pakistan is lagging behind. Its situation is worsening. Unconstitutional governments harm the country and its politics. Politicians will have to do politics within the Constitutions,” the veteran politician said.

