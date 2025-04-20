Govt will address PPP's grievances on canals project: Atta Tarar

The canals project would be resolved through dialogue

Updated On: Sun, 20 Apr 2025 00:02:53 PKT

TOBA TEK SINGH (Dunya News) - Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar said that the canals project would be resolved through dialogue.

Talking to media in Toba Tek Singh on Saturday, he said that the grievances of Pakistan People’s Party on Sindh canals would be addressed by the government.

“PPP is our ally and we’ll resolve all the issues through dialogue,” Tarar said.

He added that all the projects would be initiated in consultation with the coalition partners.

The minister said that the economy is heading in the right direction and inflation has come down to its lowest level in the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

He also commended the valuable contribution of overseas Pakistanis in strengthening the economy as record remittances were sent by the expatriates in March this year.

Highlighting the achievements of the government in economic sector, the minister said that the current account deficit has been converted into surplus.

“The government has successfully averted the economic default and economy is now at the takeoff mode,” Tarar said.