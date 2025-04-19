Mohsin Naqvi highlights Pakistan's peacekeeping contributions to UN

Pakistani police officers are once again actively participating in UN missions

Updated On: Sat, 19 Apr 2025 21:48:55 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has reiterated Pakistan’s long-standing commitment to global peace and continued support for UN peacekeeping efforts.

He was talking to the United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations, General Jean-Pierre Lacroix during a meeting in Islamabad.

Mohsin Naqvi highlighted the significant contributions made by Pakistan military and police officers in various UN peacekeeping missions over the years.

He noted that after several years, Pakistani police officers are once again actively participating in UN missions and leading operations.

The interior minister proposed to host regional training courses for UN peacekeeping personnel at Pakistan’s National Police Academy.

UN Under-Secretary-General, General Jean-Pierre Lacroix appreciated the contributions of Pakistani officers and also lauded Pakistan’s continued dedication to promoting peace even in challenging circumstances.