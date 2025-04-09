Mohsin Naqvi seeks global support to eliminate terrorism

Pakistan Pakistan Mohsin Naqvi seeks global support to eliminate terrorism

He was talking to US delegation in Islamabad

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 09 Apr 2025 23:31:28 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has stressed the global community's support for Pakistan in combating terrorism, as it is not just Pakistan's war.

He was talking to US delegation led by US Department of State’s senior official Eric Meyer which called on him in Islamabad on Wednesday.

During the meeting, discussions were held on enhancing collaboration in the fields of counter-terrorism, anti- smuggling, and anti-narcotics. Mohsin Naqvi said that Pakistan is also facing challenges posed by illegal immigrants like the United States.

The interior minister emphasized that the joint counter-terrorism dialogue which is going to be held in Islamabad in June will prove important for enhancing cooperation in counter-terrorism.

Also Read: US delegation meets COAS Munir to boost mineral, security cooperation

On his part, Eric Meyer thanked Pakistan for its cooperation in the arrest of wanted terrorist Sharifullah.

Mohsin Naqvi said that American companies can benefit from immense investment opportunities presented in the Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum.

He said that the visit of US delegation would prove to be a significant milestone.

Eric Meyer showed interest in the opportunities provided under the Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum 2025. Eric Meyer is leading the US delegation participating in the Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum 2025.