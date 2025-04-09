US delegation meets COAS Munir to boost mineral, security cooperation

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – A high-level delegation from the United States, led by Eric Meyer, Senior Bureau Official for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs, called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir at the General Headquarters on Wednesday, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The meeting took place in the context of Pakistan’s Mineral Investment Forum. The US delegation appreciated the initiative, expressing confidence in Pakistan’s policy aimed at developing its vast untapped mineral resources through mutually beneficial partnerships.

Highlighting the US administration’s focus on mineral development as a key area of mutual interest, Meyer expressed interest in Pakistan’s steadily improving investment climate.

The discussion also provided an opportunity for both sides to exchange views on global developments and Pakistan’s regional security priorities.

Both parties expressed satisfaction with the positive trajectory of bilateral relations and agreed on the importance of exploring business-to-business (B2B) opportunities, alongside enhancing existing government-to-government (G2G) and people-to-people (P2P) cooperation to further strengthen the relationship, the ISPR statement concluded.

