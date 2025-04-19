PM Shehbaz, Nawaz condemn attack on Kheal Das Kohistani

LAHORE/THATTA (Dunya News) - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Nawaz Sharif and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned attack on Minister of State for Religious Affairs, Kheal Das Kohistani, following an attack on his convoy.

Nawaz Sharif strongly condemned the assault, urging the immediate arrest of those responsible and calling for exemplary punishment to be handed down.

Kheal Das Kohistani expressed gratitude to the PML-N chief for his concern and solidarity.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also inquired about Kohistani's well-being and denounced the attack in the strongest terms. The premier assured the minister that a thorough investigation would be conducted and pledged that those involved in the incident would be brought to justice.



It is to be recalled that on Saturday Minister of State Kheal Das narrowly escaped harm when a group of nationalist party workers allegedly attacked his convoy while he was travelling from Thatta to Sujawal.

Speaking to the media, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader said the incident occurred in the city centre, where around a dozen individuals carrying party flags intercepted his convoy and began raising slogans against the construction of canals.

“As soon as the situation turned hostile, my driver managed to speed away from the scene,” he said, adding that the remaining vehicles in his convoy, however, came under attack.

The assailants first pelted stones and later used sticks to damage the vehicles. While the minister remained unhurt, several members of his escort sustained injuries and multiple vehicles were damaged.

Local authorities have yet to issue an official statement on the incident.