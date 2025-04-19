Bilawal underscores women's empowerment in flood recovery process

PPP Chairman inspected housing units constructed under Sindh Peoples Housing initiative

HYDERABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, visited a remote village of Jhundo Khoso as part of his ongoing outreach to communities affected by the devastating floods.

During his visit, Bhutto Zardari inspected housing units constructed under the Sindh Peoples Housing initiative — a rehabilitation programme to provide permanent shelter to flood-affected families.

In a symbolic gesture of ownership and empowerment, he distributed property documents to several beneficiaries, officially transferring the rights of newly built homes.

Officials briefed the PPP chairman on the scale of the disaster and the reconstruction efforts, informing him that of the 209 houses damaged by the floods in Jhundo Khoso, over 135 have been rebuilt.

Addressing the assembled residents, Bhutto Zardari underscored the importance of women’s empowerment in the recovery process. “We have ensured that the ownership of these homes is granted to women,” he said. He said that the purpose is to ensure the future of the entire generation.