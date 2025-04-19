PM Shehbaz invites investors from 60 countries to invest in mines and minerals sector

Shehbaz Sharif also pointed out that inflation fell from 38pc to single digit

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has invited investors from 60 countries to invest in the country in the field of mines and minerals.

Addressing a health engineering and minerals ceremony held in Lahore, PM Sharif said they would provide a business-friendly environment to foreign investors.

He said Pakistan was on the path to economic growth and stability, with improving indicators and strong ties with countries such as China, the US, African and European nations. He highlighted Pakistan’s potential in information technology and artificial intelligence, noting the country’s young population is rapidly equipping itself with modern skills.

Shehbaz Sharif also pointed out that inflation had fallen from 38pc to single digit, while the policy rate has dropped from 22.5pc to 12pc, creating space for investment and growth.

He expressed satisfaction at the international participation in the event, calling it a testament to Pakistan’s strong diplomatic and economic relations. The prime minister congratulated the Ministry of Commerce and other stakeholders on organising the exhibition.

He appreciated the efforts of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, and acknowledged the natural wealth in provinces such as Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The exhibition showcased agricultural machinery, pharmaceuticals, precious stones, and more. The prime minister emphasised the need to focus on innovation, research, and development to move the country forward.