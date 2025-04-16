Fazl threatens to launch protest movement against Mines and Minerals Bill

He was addressing a press conference in Peshawar

Wed, 16 Apr 2025 18:59:37 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Wednesday rejected the proposed Mines and Minerals Bill being introduced in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Addressing a press conference in Peshawar, the JUI-F chief said that it is a unilateral attempt by the federal government to seize the control of provincial resources.

“We’ll take to the streets if our demands are not met by the federal government,” said the veteran politician.

He said that the government shouldn’t introduce the bill that is against the constitution of Pakistan.

“The JUI-F will not accept such legislation,” Maulana threatened.

He said that the government has lost its writ in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“The government must also correct its own mistakes. The rulers are in deep slumber. It is time to wake them up,” he said.

Addressing the issue of Afghan refugees, Fazlur Rehman urged that a proper and mutually agreed schedule should be established for their repatriation. He also called for a diplomatic way forward with Afghanistan.

Moreover, he expressed deep concern over the targeting of religious scholars and political workers, labeling it a dangerous trend.

He also announced the power show of JUI-F on April 27 at Minar-e-Pakistan to show solidarity with the people of Palestine.