JUI-F to continue struggle against brutal forces, says Fazlur Rehman

Our poverty is not our weakness, said the JUI-F chief

TAUNSA (Dunya News) - Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that the poverty of people is being exploited by some forces.

Addressing the ‘Istehkam-e-Pakistan’ conference in Taunsa Sharif, the JUI-F chief said that landlords are exploiting the poverty of masses.

“Our poverty is not our weakness,” said the JUI-F chief.

He added that the JUI-F will continue its struggle against the cruel forces.

He said that rebellion against slavery is our identity and we cannot beg for freedom from other countries.

The JUI-F chief said that the ruling elite is exploiting the poverty of common people.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that we’ll not accept the western civilization.

He added that Afghanistan, Syria and Arab countries are in flames.

“As many as 60,000 innocent Muslims were martyred by the Israeli forces in Palestine,” said the JUI-F chief.

He urged the religious scholars to convene a national convention in Islamabad to devise a robust and unanimous strategy.

The JUI-F chief said that he made all the decisions after complete consultation with all the opposition parties.