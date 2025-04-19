Army chief Asim Munir hails professionalism at PATS 2025 competition

8th International Pakistan Army Team Spirit Competition was conducted at Kharian Garrison

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Syed Asim Munir commended the professionalism, courage, and skill of the Pakistan Army, stating that the force has consistently upheld these values.

According to the ISPR, the 8th International Pakistan Army Team Spirit (PATS) Competition was conducted from April 14 to 18 at Kharian Garrison. Chief of Army Staff Gen Syed Asim Munir graced the closing ceremony as the chief guest.

The 60-hour long rigorous patrolling exercise was aimed at enhancing combat skills through sharing of innovative ideas and experiences by the participants in the forum.

Seven teams from Pakistan Army along with a team from Pakistan Navy and 15 teams from friendly countries including Bahrain, Belarus, China, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Maldives, Morocco, Nepal, Qatar, Sri Lanka, Türkiye, United States of America and Uzbekistan participated in the exercise.

Additionally representatives from Bangladesh, Egypt, Germany, Kenya, Myanmar and Thailand witnessed the exercise as observers.

The exercise was conducted in the semi mountainous terrain of Punjab. Over the years, the exercise has gained much prominence as a very competitive professional military activity for the friendly countries.

While addressing the ceremony, the COAS appreciated the participating teams for their professionalism, physical and mental endurance and high moral displayed during various stages of the exercise.

He reiterated mutual learning during such exercises and highlighted that PATS is the right forum, which appropriately combines professional military skills and tactical acumen of all participating soldiers fostering much needed team spirit in the face of evolving character of war.

The COAS gave away individual and team awards to the participants in the exercise. International observers and defence attaches of participating countries also attended the ceremony and appreciated the professional conduct of the event.