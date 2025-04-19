Foreign Minister Dar touches down in Afghanistan to discuss security matters

Pakistan Pakistan Foreign Minister Dar touches down in Afghanistan to discuss security matters

FM will also hold delegation-level talks with his Afghan counterpart Amir Khan Muttaqi

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 19 Apr 2025 10:54:42 PKT

ISLAMABAD/KABUL (Dunya News) – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar arrived in Kabul to hold talks regarding security and peace on Saturday.

A high-level delegation is also accompanying Dar on his maiden visit to Kabul since assuming office as the foreign minister.

While speaking to the media at Noor Khan Airbase, Dar said that Pakistan shares fraternal relations with Afghanistan, which is our neighboring country, and efforts will be made for both countries to work together.

He further stated that there has been a certain level of coldness in relations between the two countries for some time, and a decision has been made by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif that dialogue should be initiated with Afghanistan.

During the visit, Dar will meet with the Afghan interim prime minister and the Afghan deputy prime minister for economic affairs.

During the visit, the FM will also hold delegation-level talks with his Afghan counterpart Amir Khan Muttaqi, where discussions will take place on all matters including security, trade, connectivity, and people-to-people relations.