Pakistan Pakistan Ishaq Dar to leave for Afghanistan today

Published On: Sat, 19 Apr 2025 06:51:43 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar will leave Afghanistan on a one-day official trip today (Saturday), his first visit to Kabul since assuming office.

According to the foreign office, Ishaq Dar will hold talks with his Afghan counterpart during his visit to Kabul.

Key issue on the agenda include cross-border terrorism, border management, the return of Afghan refugees and progress on regional projects such as TAPI gas pipeline.

