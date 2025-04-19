PMD predicts rain, thunderstorms in upper, central region

Pakistan Pakistan PMD predicts rain, thunderstorms in upper, central region

PMD has warned that wind-dust storms, hailstorms, and lightning may cause damage to loose structures

Follow on Published On: Sat, 19 Apr 2025 04:35:32 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rain, thunderstorms, and windstorms in various parts of the country, particularly in the upper and central regions during the next 24 hours.

According to the PMD, rain accompanied by windstorms or thunderstorms is expected in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Upper/Central Punjab, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan. Some areas may also experience heavy rainfall and hailstorms.

The PMD has warned that wind-dust storms, hailstorms, and lightning may cause damage to loose structures, including electric poles, trees, vehicles, and solar panels from today until the morning of April 20.

In Islamabad, partly cloudy conditions are expected with chances of rain, thunderstorms, and isolated hailstorms or heavy downpours.

Over the past 24 hours, hot and dry weather prevailed across most of the country, with very high temperatures in the southern regions. However, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, and Gilgit-Baltistan received rainfall.

Dadu, Sibi, and Shaheed Benazirabad remained the hottest cities in the country on Friday with temperature surging up to 47 degrees Celsius.

The authorities advise the public to remain alert and take necessary precautions to avoid weather-related hazards.

