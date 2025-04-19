PPP to hold public rally against canals project in Sukkur on April 25: Khuhro

Khuhro said, after Sukkur similar political power shows would be organized in other cities of Sindh.

Published On: Sat, 19 Apr 2025 04:30:11 PKT

HYDERABAD (Dunya News) - The Sindh President of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Nisar Khuhro announced that his party's second public meeting in connection with the canals will be held in Sukkur district on April 25.

Talking to the media in Hyderabad on Friday at the venue of the PPP's public meeting along Hyderabad Bypass, Khuhro said a flood of people was attending the event which would be addressed by the party's chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

According to him, after Sukkur similar political power shows would be organised in Karachi, Nawabshah, Mirpurkhas and Larkana.

