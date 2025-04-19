Two killed in dumper, motorcycle collision in Chiniot

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to DHQ Hospital.

CHINIOT (Dunya News) – A woman and her daughter were killed in collision between a dumper and motorcycle collision in Chiniot on Friday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred at the Sargodha Road near bypass where a rashly driven dumper hit a motorcycle, killing a woman and her daughter on the spot and injuring another person.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital.

