President, PM commend security forces for eliminating terrorists in Swat

They appreciated professional capabilities of security forces for killing four Khawarij in operation

Published On: Sat, 19 Apr 2025 04:23:17 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have commended security forces for their successful operation against terrorists in Swat district.

In their separate messages, both appreciated the professional capabilities of security forces for killing four Khawarij in the operation.

The President said the entire nation stands by the security forces in the war against terrorism.

The Prime Minister also vowed to continue the war against terrorism till its complete elimination.

