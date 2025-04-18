UAE Deputy PM to arrive in Islamabad on Sunday

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed will undertake a two-day official visit to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, will undertake a two-day official visit to Pakistan from Sunday.

According to Foreign Office, this high-level visit reflects the deep-rooted, fraternal relations between Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates, and underscores the two countries' shared commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation across all areas of mutual interest.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Rwanda, Ambassador Olivier J P Nduhungirehe will also be visiting Pakistan from 21 to 22nd of this month.

He is undertaking two-day visit to Pakistan at the invitation of Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar.

He will also call on the prime minister and Senate chairman and have meetings with some key federal ministers.

Foreign Minister Nduhungirehe will also officially inaugurate the High Commission of the Republic of Rwanda in Islamabad.