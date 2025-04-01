PM resolve to transform Pak-UAE ties into mutually beneficial economic partnership

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed emphasized the importance of continued collaboration in various fields

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed his strong resolve to transform the existing Pakistan-UAE ties into a mutually beneficial economic partnership.

The premier expressed it during a warm and cordial telephone conversation with UAE President and Ruler of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the occasion of Eid ul Fitr.

During the call, the Prime Minister greeted the UAE President, the Emirati Royal Family as well as the brotherly people of the UAE on Eid, and prayed for their continued prosperity, peace and progress.

The Prime Minister fondly recalled his recent meeting with the UAE President in Abu Dhabi last month. He also expressed Pakistan’s deep appreciation for U.A.E.’s longstanding and steadfast support to Pakistan.

The UAE President warmly reciprocated the Eid greetings and extended his best wishes to the people of Pakistan.

He reiterated the UAE’s unwavering support for Pakistan’s economic and development initiatives and emphasized the importance of continued collaboration in various fields.