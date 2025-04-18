LHC prohibits interviews of under-custody suspects in police stations

LHC Justice Ali Zia Bajwa heard the arguments on the petition of Wishal Shakir

LAHORE (Muhammad Ashfaq) – Lahore High Court has put a ban on the interviews of suspects in police stations.

LHC Justice Ali Zia Bajwa heard the arguments on the petition of Wishal Shakir. Advocate General Punjab Amjad Parvez, Prosecutor General Punjab Syed Farhad Ali Shah, Additional IG Special Branch, DIG Security and officers of Kasur police were present in the court.

Punjab advocate general submitted his response in the court. Is it right to record videos of under-custody suspects and make them viral? Justice Bajwa asked. To that, the law officer responded that the act of recording videos of suspects for interviews is illegal as article 14 of the constitution points out to the dignity and protection of citizens.

After that Kasur incident, the advocate general added, the CM took notice of the incident. CM formed a committee under the supervision of Additional IG Special Branch and the committee has completed its findings.

Also, Additional IG Special Branch submitted an inquiry report in the court. Justice Zia asked about the result of that report. The police officer said SHO and two constables were found to be guilty in the incident.

The court also asked whether the SHO was present in the police station at the time of Kasur incident. Additional IG responded in affirmative. The court noted nothing could be more insulting than that as under-custody suspects could not filmed by the media, calling it illegal.

Also, Justice Bajwa directed the advocate general to issue guidelines to the police regarding the social media policy. Besides, he tasked additional IG Punjab to issue guidelines to the media regarding interviews.

Meanwhile, Prosecutor General Punjab Syed Farhad Ali Shah said prosecution faced the most problem when these kind of interviews and videos were recorded.

Also, Justice Bajwa asked Journalist Muhammad Ashfaq, President Court Journalist Association, to come to the rostrum and explain how the interviews of suspects are conducted. Ashfaq responded that police play a major role and most of these interviews are conducted by YouTube channels adding the mainstream media do not conduct these kind of interviews.

