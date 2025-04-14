Cops involved in filming dance party suspects face contempt of court

Pakistan Pakistan Cops involved in filming dance party suspects face contempt of court

Justice Ali Zia Bajwa said the action taken by the police personnel would be unacceptable

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 14 Apr 2025 17:32:34 PKT

LAHORE (Muhammad Ashfaq) – The Lahore High Court on Tuesday issued contempt of court notices to the police officials involved in arresting the suspects involved in Kasur dance party.

Justice Ali Zia Bajwa said the action taken by the police personnel would be unacceptable in any society. Also, Punjab Prosecutor General Syed Farhad Ali Shah requested for a ban on the use of TikTok by police.

The plea was filed by Wishal Shakir through his lawyer Mian Ali Haider which adopted a view that the LHC had prohibited to make videos of the detained suspects. Therefore, the court should start proceedings against the high-ups of Kasur district for the contempt of court.

Hearing

“The footage went viral , how did you go about it?” Justice Bajwa asked the DPO. “Did you ask the relevant police personnel how he gathered the courage to pull the girl’s hair for making a TikTok video.”

The DPO said: “This is an extremely unlucky incident, the police personnel have been dismissed from their job.”

He added that this was not a private event as it was also advertised on the social media.

“The action of these police personnel is unacceptable in any society,” Justice Bajwa replied.

The judge also asked the DPO whether he can ensure that an incident like this will not occur again.

“I took action within 48 hours of the incident and dismissed the officer; I assure you this will not happen again in my district,” the DPO said.

Justice Bajwa asked the SHO not to appear before the court on the next date of hearing and send his superintendent of police instead.