Four terrorists killed in joint operation in Swat

Weapons and ammunition were recovered from the deceased terrorists

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Security forces and law-enforcement agencies killed four terrorists during a joint intelligence-based operation in Swat district on Friday.

During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location, resultantly four were eliminated, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area.

“Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Khwarji found in the area, as the security forces in coordination with law enforcement agencies of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country,” read the statement.

A day earlier, security forces killed four militants during an intelligence-based operation in Dera Ismail Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while one soldier of the Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom in the exchange of fire, said ISPR.

According to a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), security forces conducted an operation in the Madi area of Dera Ismail Khan based on confirmed intelligence about the presence of militants.

The statement said the security forces effectively targeted the militant hideout, resulting in the killing of four militants.

ISPR added that during the intense exchange of fire, a brave son of the soil, Sepoy Basit Siddique, fought valiantly and embraced martyrdom.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the slain militants, who were involved in multiple terrorist activities in the area. A clearance operation is ongoing in light of the possible presence of more militants.

ISPR reaffirmed that Pakistan’s security forces remain determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country, and the sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen this resolve.



