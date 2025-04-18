SC clubs May 9 cases of Imran Khan, Omar Sarfaraz Cheema

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Friday clubbed May 9 cases of PTI founder Imran Khan and Omar Sarfaraz Cheema.

A bench, led by CJP Justice Yahya Afridi, heard the case of Cheema’s alleged involvement in May 9 violence. The chief justice said this case would be heard with that of Imran Khan next week.

The CJP said the court wanted to ensure uniformity in physical remand cases. He said the cases of Imran Khan and Omar Sarfaraz Cheema were of similar nature.

Cheema’s counsel said police arrested his client first and then registered a case against him.

The Punjab government lawyer said the court had not given even a day’s physical remand of Cheema. He said a weapon had to be recovered from him.

The court attached the case with that of Imran Khan and adjourned the hearing till April 24.