Dar reaffirms Pakistan's constructive involvement within SCO mechanism

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar on Friday reiterated Pakistan’s constructive involvement for mutually beneficial cooperation within the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) mechanisms especially in the areas of bilateral trade, transport and connectivity.

The deputy prime minister expressed in a meeting with SCO Secretary General Nurlan Yermekbayev who is on an official visit to Pakistan.

The deputy PM congratulated Mr.Yermekbayev on commencement of his responsibilities as the new Secretary General of SCO. He assured him of Pakistan’s full support for the SCO Secretariat.

The deputy PM underlined Pakistan’s close historical ties with SCO member states and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to uphold the Shanghai spirit.

He appreciated the potential of SCO as forum for promoting regional peace and security as well as a tool to achieve enhanced economic development within the region.

The Secretary General Yermekbayev thanked Pakistan for the hospitality and appreciated Pakistan’s active engagement in SCO activities. He lauded Pakistan’s successfully hosting of the Meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the SCO member States (SCO CHG) in Islamabad on October 2024.

Both dignitaries had a useful exchange of views on SCO priorities. They deliberated on ways and means for advancing cooperation under SCO in the areas of transportation and logistics, energy security, food security, health, e-commerce and green economy.

The SCO is a ten-member intergovernmental trans-regional organization established since 15 June 2001. Pakistan became SCO Observer in 2005 and acquired full membership in June 2017. Pakistan advocates regional peace, stability and socio-economic development at the SCO platform.