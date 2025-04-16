Ishaq Dar vows to strengthen Pak-UK bilateral ties

He was talking to UK's Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State Lord Wajid Khan

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar has reiterated Pakistan's commitment to a strong, broad-based and multifaceted Pakistan-UK partnership.

He was talking to UK's Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State Lord Wajid Khan in Islamabad on Wednesday.

Ishaq Dar also appreciated the British Pakistani community's role in fostering Pak-UK ties.

Lord Wajid Khan acknowledged the government's commitment to economic reforms and noted their encouraging impact on Pakistan's economic stability.

Meanwhile, Lord Wajid Khan concluded his three-day official visit to Pakistan on Wednesday.

He lauded Pakistan’s efforts to promote minority rights and interfaith harmony in the country.

During his stay, Lord Wajid Khan also visited Faisal Mosque and St. Joseph’s Cathedral, emphasizing the importance of interfaith harmony.

He lauded Pakistan's initiatives to protect religious minorities.

Earlier, speaking at the first Overseas Pakistanis Convention, Lord Wajid recognized the contributions of the 1.6 million British Pakistani community.

He also noted that the UK and Pakistan are working together to tackle global challenges such as climate change, crime, and illegal migration.

Expressing a deep personal connection to Pakistan, Lord Wajid spoke fondly of his family roots in Gujrat and noted the emotional bond he shares with the country.