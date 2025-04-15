PM Shehbaz announces special courts to address expats' issues

Says over 10 million Pakistanis live abroad and earn honest livelihood, contributing to economy

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced the establishment of special courts in Islamabad to resolve issues faced by overseas Pakistanis.

Addressing a convention of expatriates, he lauded their sacrifices and called them “the pride and ambassador of Pakistan”.

He said over 10 million Pakistanis live abroad and earn honest livelihood, contributing to the national economy.

He said plans were underway to expand these courts to Punjab and Balochistan.

The PM also announced a 5 percent university and 15 percent medical quota for overseas Pakistanis’ children.

Shehbaz Sharif said e-filing and video-link testimony facilities will be available within 60 days to ease legal process.

The FBR will treat overseas Pakistanis as filers in financial dealings, while NAVTTC will officer skill-building courses for their children.

He also revealed orders for a feasibility study for an international airport in Mirpur and announced 15 civil awards yearly for top remitters.



