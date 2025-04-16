Supreme Court turns down plea to issue written order to meet PTI founder

Special Prosecutor said polygraph, voice matching tests of PTI founder were required

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected the request of lawyer to issue a written order to meet PTI founder Imran Khan.

A hearing was held on the appeal regarding the remand of PTI founder Imran Khan in the May 9 cases.

A three-member bench, headed by the Chief Justice of Pakistan, heard the case.

Special Prosecutor Zulfiqar Naqvi said the polygraph and voice matching tests of the PTI founder were yet to be conducted, therefore, physical remand was required only for two tests as the PTI founder did not cooperate.

The chief justice remarked that such things should not be said in court.

PTI founder's lawyer Salman Safdar said his client had more than 300 cases, which was an unusual situation. He urged the court to issue an order to take instructions from Imran Khan.

The Chief Justice of Pakistan said they would not issue any order. "You may meet without a court order and the meeting will take place," he said.

The court provided Salman Safdar time to meet the PTI founder in Adiala Jail and take instructions, and adjourned the hearing of the case until April 23.