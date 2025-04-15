COAS Asim Munir heaps praise on overseas Pakistanis, rejects notion of brain drain

Pakistan Pakistan COAS Asim Munir heaps praise on overseas Pakistanis, rejects notion of brain drain

COAS Munir made these remarks while addressing the first overseas Pakistanis convention

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 15 Apr 2025 19:34:11 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Asim Munir on Tuesday heaped massive praise on overseas Pakistanis calling them assets while also dismissing the idea of brain drain.

He made these remarks while addressing the first overseas Pakistanis convention, where he said, “we will lift Pakistan and make it progress like it was dreamed by the founder of the nation.”

The COAS further said no one would be allowed to create any obstacle in the way of country’s prosperity.

Talking about the foreign Pakistanis, he said they represent Pakistan at a global stage and their emotions have been quite praiseworthy for their country. The COAS also lambasted those who believed in the concept of brain drain - meaning a major chunk of well-educated people going abroad – and said it was instead brain gain.

Also Read: OPF chief calls overseas Pakistanis 'pride of the nation'



Do the enemies of the state really believe that a handful of terrorists can decide the fate of Pakistan? COAS asked. He added they – extremists – cannot control the future of Pakistan or Balochistan, referring to the province as a massive opportunity for the people of the region.

The army chief further talked about massive natural minerals and reserves in Pakistan.

Talking about the recent upsurge in extremist attacks, the COAS said Pakistanis had never panicked in the face of terrible situation in the form of terrorism. As long as the army has the backing of its people, no one can bring any harm to Pakistan,” he said.