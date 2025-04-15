OPF chief calls overseas Pakistanis 'pride of the nation'

Chairman Raza said over 12m Pakistanis have been residing in more than 60 countries

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) Chairman Syed Qamar Raza on Tuesday called the overseas Pakistanis “pride of the nation” who hold the flag aloft “wherever they are in the world.”

He was addressing the opening session on the last day of the first annual convention of overseas Pakistanis being held here “in recognition of overseas Pakistanis’ services for the country’s development.”

Raza said over 12 million Pakistanis have been residing in more than 60 countries around the world. “Solving the problems of overseas Pakistanis doesn’t require money - it only needs the government's attention,” he added.

He assured them that all their issues would be resolved. He expressed gratitude to over 1,200 overseas Pakistanis, who attended the convention.

Raza said holding of this convention would not have been possible without the support and guidance of Army Chief Gen Asim Munir.

He also praised the army chief and said he (Gen Asim) told him that these (overseas Pakistanis) are “my people; I want to speak to them.”

In return, Raza said he assured the army chief that “you will never find us stepping back in difficult times.”

He said the next convention would be held next year in April.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Army Chief Gen Asim Munir, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, federal ministers, senators, members of parliament, and Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori are attending the convention.

Earlier, National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz assured to take steps for the welfare and facilitation of overseas Pakistanis.