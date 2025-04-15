CM Maryam discusses investment avenues in meeting with US delegation

Updated On: Tue, 15 Apr 2025 17:33:52 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz met with the delegation of US congress where she expressed commitment to further enhance the avenues of investment.

Both sides deliberated on the matter of mutual interests while also talked about the possible opportunities to invest in Punjab. It was also discussed to enhance cooperation between the democratic institutions of both countries.

On the occasion, Maryam Nawaz also invited the US delegation to invest in agricultural industry, IT, energy sector, health and the education sector.

Also, she recommend that the both countries should exchange parliamentary delegation to increase the channel of communication up to the level of parliament.

Moreover, she expressed keen interest to increase the relation in the IT sector adding that was tremendous opportunities in this field.

