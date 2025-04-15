Ten killed, several injured in trailer-van collision in Karak

KARAK (Dunya News) – At least ten people were killed and eight injured in a collision between a passenger van and a trailer in Karak, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday, Dunya news reported.

According to District Rescue Officer Muhammad Atif, the passenger van was overrun by the trailer Metha Khel on the Indus Highway, leaving ten people dead on the spot while injuring eight.

Reports said that the van had started its journey from Dera Ismail Khan and it was en route to Peshawar when it was struck by the heavy trailer.

Rescue officials said that dead bodies and injured were immediately shifted to the nearby District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ), where an emergency was declared soon after the dead bodies were received by the hospital staff.

Many of the inured are said to be in critical condition.

Authorities feared uptick in death toll as the rescue officials and locals were busy in clearing the wreckage of the ill-fated van.

Two dead, several injured as Gilgit-bound van overturns on Hazara Motorway

On the other hand, a Gilgit-bound passenger coach traveling from Rawalpindi overturned on the Hazara Motorway near Shah Maqsood in Haripur in a separate incident, killing two people and injuring at least 20, including three foreign nationals.

According to the Motorway police, the driver fell asleep, causing the vehicle to veer off the road and overturn.

Meanwhile, the emergency response teams immediately rushed to the site and shifted the dead bodies and injured to nearby hospital and trauma centre.

