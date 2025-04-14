Pakistan-Afghanistan ties on the mend: Irfan Siddiqui

Another meeting on Afghanistan will soon be held

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs Chairman Irfan Siddiqui says the relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan are on the mend.

Speaking to the media after a committee meeting, Siddiqui said Special Envoy to Afghanistan Sadiq Khan briefed the committee on the latest developments.

According to Khan, high-level visits are in the pipeline, aiming to revive bilateral dialogue.

He added that Pakistan had strongly raised the issue of TTP’s patronage with the Afghan administration and the Afghan side was beginning to come round to Pakistan’s point of view. Another meeting on Afghanistan will soon be held, he added.

As for the recent Iran incident, Siddiqui confirmed that the Pakistanis recently killed in Iran were from Bahawalpur.

The Foreign Office (FO) is working to repatriate the bodies and remain in touch with Iranian authorities, who have condemned the tragic incident.