JI announces nationwide shutter-down strike on April 22 in solidarity with Gaza

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) on Sunday announced a nationwide shutdown strike on April 22 to protest Israeli aggression in Gaza.

Addressing a Gaza march in Karachi, JI Emir Hafiz Naeem outlined the movement’s next steps and urged the public to continue boycotting foreign products.

He announced that in the next phase, a separate children's march will be held. A Gaza march is planned for Multan on April 18 and in Islamabad on April 20.

Hafiz Naeem added that the Palestinian leadership has endorsed the April 22 strike, and efforts are being made to coordinate with other Islamic organizations for joint action.

He emphasised that the entire country will close businesses on April 22 as a gesture of support for Gaza. He also mentioned writing to leaders of Muslim nations and human rights organizations, declaring the launch of a global movement against US allies.

He concluded by saying that Karachi will lead this campaign against the US loyalists, and expressed confidence in its success.

