PM Shehbaz reaches Avenfield to meet Nawaz

Pakistan Pakistan PM Shehbaz reaches Avenfield to meet Nawaz

The prime minister said that his Belarus visit was very successful

Follow on Updated On: Sun, 13 Apr 2025 17:58:38 PKT

LONDON (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday reached Avenfield to meet PML-N President Nawaz Sharif.

Talking to media after reaching London, the prime minister said that his Belarus visit was very successful.

He said that he visited various factories in Belarus.

“Belarus will support Pakistan in the field of agriculture, mines and minerals,” said the prime minister.

He said that Belarus also manufactures machinery related to mineral extraction and Pakistan is blessed with vast mineral resources.

The prime minister also announced that 150,000 Pakistani youth would be provided employment opportunities in Belarus.

Also Read: PM Shehbaz reaches London after concluding Belarus visit

“We are serving the nation under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif and a progressive Pakistan is our ultimate goal,” the prime minister said.

Talking about the tragic incident involving the killing of Pakistanis in Iran, Shehbaz Sharif expressed deep sorrow.

He instructed the authorities concerned to ensure the immediate repatriation of bodies to Pakistan.

The prime minister said the menace of terrorism was devastating for all countries in the region.

He called for the implementation of a coordinated strategy of all countries in the region against terrorism.