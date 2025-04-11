PM Shehbaz reaches London after concluding Belarus visit

Pakistan Pakistan PM Shehbaz reaches London after concluding Belarus visit

The prime minister will stay in London for two days

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 11 Apr 2025 23:57:05 PKT

LONDON (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday reached London after concluding two-day official visit of Belarus.

Belarusian Prime Minister Alexander Turchin and other senior officials saw him off at the Minsk international airport.

The prime minister will stay in London for two days on private visit.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan and Belarus have signed several agreements and memoranda of understanding (MoUs) to enhance bilateral cooperation across various sectors.

The signing ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

Also Read: Belarus President hosts dinner in honour of PM Shehbaz, Nawaz Sharif

Top agreement includes military cooperation between the two defence ministries and an MoU outlining a military technical roadmap from 2025 to 2027.

Cooperation agreements were also signed between the ministries of interior, postal services, and trade development authorities of both countries.

During the visit, Pakistan’s Frontiers Works Organization (FWO) signed MoUs with Belarusian companies JSC M Kodor and OJSC MAZ.

President Lukashenko highlighted the importance of relations with Pakistan, stating that there were vast opportunities for cooperation in multiple sectors.

PM Shehbaz thanked Belarus for the warm hospitality, praising Minsk’s beauty and stressing the need for Belarusian companies to invest in Pakistan’s agricultural and industrial sectors.